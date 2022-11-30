Oliver: What happens when one’s can-do spirit rams into hard wall of reality?

For a very long time, Team Oliver had a distinct division of labor for household tasks.

Tony handled the outdoor jobs, except for flower planting. I would help with snow shoveling and raking. When Tony was on overnight shifts at the firehouse, shoveling would fall to me so that he’d have a spot to park his car when he returned.

Since Tony also loved to cook, he was our designated chef. I’d chime in with ideas on what to cook and help where I could. He enjoyed the cooking, and I was an appreciative eater.

When repairs needed to be made to anything mechanical, Tony would handle it. While not particularly “handy,” Tony he knew what to research and where to take things that needed fixing.

Then he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and suddenly all his tasks fell to me.

Had I seen this coming, maybe I would have paid more attention to so many things that Tony did. I guess I just assumed he’d always be able to do them.

How thankful I’ve been that we both handled our finances. I’d pay the bills and he’d balance the checkbook. When he started having trouble, we weren’t stuck with unpaid bills. And when he was healthy, we both had a good idea of where we stood money-wise.

As I’ve been trying to fill Tony’s shoes, I’ve found myself a little overwhelmed.

Still, I wasn’t raised to be a damsel in distress. Sometimes, though, despite my best efforts to figure it out and get it done, I must admit that I need help.

When I was getting our vehicle ready for winter, I was told by our nearby mechanic’s shop that new tires were required. The ones we had were cracking near the rims, and the job needed to be done soon.

I know nothing about cars. Or I should say that I don’t know enough about them to make informed decisions about their care. After a few deep breaths, I decided to do some research and figure it out.

I did a search for the recommended tires for my vehicle’s make and model and put together a short list. Of course, I stuck to names of brands I knew. That’s not always the best approach, but it was a start.

Then I checked my mechanic’s website, where I found a place to put in my vehicle’s make and model and got a list of tires they offered.

When I called for quotes, I explained what I was looking for. I was steered toward a tire that was about what I expected to pay and had features that would suit our needs. So, I scheduled a date to have them put on.

That morning, I had a friend lined up to sit with Tony. I arrived at the shop and settled in to wait, being told that it would take an hour or two.

A few minutes later, and after a series of puzzling questions, it became clear that something wasn’t right. The worst question: “Did you look at the tire size on your car?”

My response: “Is there more than one size for that make and model? Because I used the search on your website.”

Apparently, I had asked for the wrong-sized tire. The correct size would need to be ordered.

I was more than a little embarrassed, but I reminded myself that at least I had tried to handle it on my own. I now have a bit more information about what to do next time. I also have another reason to laugh at myself. So much for my can-do spirit.

Happily, the shop’s owner stepped in and saved the day. He and Tony had known each other before Tony got sick. My dear Tony was well-liked in a lot of circles, and this day I was more than a little thankful for that. I still fight back tears of gratitude when I reflect on it.

Not only did I get those new tires, but I also was reassured that if I had any other car-related issues, I would be taken care of.

Little by little, I’m learning the difference between being helpless and recognizing the need for help.

Of course, sometimes I’m learning it the hard way.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.