Oliver: We all need to be aware of warning signs of domestic violence

Relationships often can be a leap of faith. We hope for the best, particularly in romantic relationships.

Sometimes we’re so enamored of another person that we only see what we want to see. Time often reveals the true nature of the one we love. Sadly, some people are skilled at hiding what they truly are.

Sometimes we’re in so deep we don’t realize that things have become sinister. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, abusers often start out looking like ideal partners.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to remind ourselves of how to recognize controlling or abusive behaviors.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline notes that even one or two of these behaviors in a partner should be considered a red flag that abuse may be present:

Telling you that you never do anything right

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members or peers

Insulting, demeaning or shaming you, especially in front of other people

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets

Intimidating you with weapons, such as guns, knives, baseball bats or mace

Destroying your belongings or your home

The United Nations defines “domestic violence” as a “pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner.” It’s also referred to as “domestic abuse” or “intimate partner violence.”

That abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological. It can be actions or threats that influence another person. According to the U.N., “this includes any behaviors that frighten, intimidate, terrorize, manipulate, hurt, humiliate, blame, injure or wound someone.”

Although a lot of people think that this happens only to women, the U.N. points out that “anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, regardless of age, race, gender, sexual orientation, faith or class.”

In the U.S., on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. On a typical day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide.

If you’re a friend or family member of someone who is being abused, it can be difficult to know what to do to help. The National Library of Medicine offers these suggestions:

Offer support: Your loved one may feel scared, alone or ashamed. Let them know you are there to help however you can.

Do not judge: Leaving an abusive relationship is difficult. Your loved one may stay in the relationship despite the abuse. Or, your loved one may leave and return repeatedly. Try to support these choices even if you do not agree with them.

Help with a safety plan: Suggest that your loved one make a safety plan in case of danger. Offer your home as a safe zone if they need to leave or help find another safe place.

Find help: Help your loved one connect with a national hotline or local domestic violence agency.

In McHenry County, we have a dedicated nonprofit organization, Turning Point, that works to help victims of domestic violence. If you need help, call Turning Point at 815-338-8081.

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Turning Point will be hosting a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the gazebo on the Woodstock Square. There will be a short program and candlelight vigil to honor victims, survivors and those who we have lost to domestic violence.

Armed with knowledge, we all can do our part to prevent and stop domestic violence.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.