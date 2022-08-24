Oliver: Repeating as champs can be one of the most difficult tasks in sports

Perhaps Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Bulls of the 1990s did all of us Chicago fans a disservice. They won six championships and might have won even more if the team hadn’t been dismantled.

I reveled in that time, so I don’t regret any of those championships. Those teams are some of my favorites. Still, what they did was make winning back-to-back championships look easy, maybe even expected.

So when the White Sox and the Cubs didn’t win in the following season after they won the World Series, we all were disappointed. Didn’t we think they’d be able to do it again?

When the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010 but failed to do it in 2011 and 2012, we were crushed. What’s worse, the team lost in both those years in the first round.

They did come back and win again in 2013 but failed to repeat in 2014, again losing in the first round. Then they won again in 2015, but haven’t done much since. The foreseeable future doesn’t look to promising, either.

The Chicago Sky of the WNBA are trying to repeat as champs. As the eighth seed in last year’s playoffs, no one really saw them taking it all.

Those of us who were thrilled that Candace Parker was coming to play for her hometown team knew that good things were possible, but the regular season hadn’t quite gone according to script.

Once the team got to the playoffs, though, they found a way.

This year’s Sky team, again led by Parker and guard Courtney Vandersloot, are the No. 2 seed, having been edged out for the No. 1 seed by the Las Vegas Aces.

On paper, there’s no reason why this Sky team couldn’t get back to the top of the WNBA.

Injuries haven’t been too much of a problem. The addition of forward Emma Meesseman and guard Julie Allemand have strengthened the team. And rookie guard Rebekah Gardner, who is 31 years old, has been a revelation with her ability to bring energy and play defense.

The Finals MVP of last season, Kahleah Copper, continues to improve her game, making herself into an elite two-way player. Forward Azura Stevens, although coming off the bench this season, has added a 3-point shot that consistently stretches defenses. And guard Allie Quigley won the 3-point contest at the WNBA All-Star game for the fourth consecutive time.

When this team plays together, good things happen. They lead the league in assists per game, not relying strictly on the passing prowess of Vandersloot. Parker and Meesseman, although forwards, have guard-like passing skills.

So it was a bit surprising when the team lost the first game of their playoff run to the seventh-seeded New York Liberty, 98-91, last Wednesday at Wintrust Arena.

Adversity, in sports and in life, has a way of testing a team’s resolve. It can lead one to fade or it can lead to adjustments that lead to success.

Maybe that loss to the Liberty surprised them too, because the Sky seemed far more up to the task in Game 2. They came out strong Saturday morning, routing the Liberty, 100-62, which set a record for widest margin of victory in a WNBA playoff game.

They played inspired defense, getting into passing lanes and stealing the ball to get easy layups. Sky passers found their cutting teammates and had so many points in the paint that they made it look easy.

However, one good game does not a championship make.

None of this will matter if they didn’t win Game 3, which took place last night. Because of my column deadline, I’m writing this before knowing the outcome.

If they won, then they’re one step closer to the goal. Still, it won’t be easy.

If they lost, then I’m mighty disappointed. However, it’s been an enjoyable season, more enjoyable than even last year’s regular season.

Go Sky!

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.