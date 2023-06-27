McHenry County felony report for week of June 18 - June 24, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 18 through June 24. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Steven A. Leeson, 32, of the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, Arlington Heights, was charged Saturday, June 24, with possession of cocaine, possession of methadone and obstructing identification.
Daniel S. Couturie, 47, of the 300 block of Briar Road, Island Lake, was charged Wednesday, June 21, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Charles K. Vesely, 48, of the 4100 block of Applewood Lane, Loves Park, was charged Tuesday, June 20, with battery and two counts of aggravated battery.
Moshae Chambliss, 30, of the 10500 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, June 21, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.
Benjamin M. Sharp, 47, of the 4400 block of North 51st Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, June 23, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Charissa M. Sharp, 38, of the 4400 block of North 51st Boulevard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Friday, June 23, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Frank P. Markiano, 31, of the 10100 block of Ashley Street, Huntley, was charged Tuesday, June 20, with two counts of aggravated assault to a police officer.
Trybulec M. Alexander, 25, of the 600 block of Seasons Boulevard, West Dundee, was charged Saturday, June 24, with possession of 60 grams of psilocybin.
Jeremy S. Smith, 37, of the 8800 block of West Sunset Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Monday, June 19, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations and driving while license revoked.
Terrance Williams, 33, of the 500 block of East 90th Street, Chicago, was charged Wednesday, June 21, with identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.
Steven L. Manson Sr., 53, of the 1700 block of Parklane Avenue, McHenry, was charged Thursday, June 22, with driving while license suspended with at least three prior violations.
Taylor B. Harmon, 43, of the 11100 block of Frontage Road, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, June 20, with criminal sexual assault.
Gabriella Pollari, 45, of the 1300 block of Bridgewater Lane, Long Grove, was charged Wednesday, June 21, with possession of less than 30 grams of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
Daniel M. Underwood, 61, of the 300 block of West Court Street, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday, June 20, with possession of methadone liquid, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane use.
Woodstock
Brian A. Pesz, 37, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Tuesday, June 20, with aggravated battery to a police officer.