McHenry County felony report for week of June 11 - June 17, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 11 through June 17, 2023. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Florentino Alarcon-Mendez, 39, of the 7500 block of Hemlock Street, Crystal Lake was charged Friday, June 16, with two counts of aggravated battery.
Charice A. Eakins, 51, of the 1300 block of Ivy Lane, Algonquin, was charged Wednesday, June 14, with aggravated battery to a nurse.
Marcus S. Malewski, 49, of the 13100 block of Red Drive, Lemont, was charged Thursday, June 15, with violating an order of protection with a previous domestic battery conviction.
Christopher J. Allman, 39, of the 3400 block of Hale Lane, Island Lake, was charged Thursday, June 15, with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Jason L. Beaty, 39, of the 700 block of North Lillian Street, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, June 13, with retail theft and driving while license revoked.
Anthony Jacquez, 33, of the 900 block of Aster Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Tuesday, June 13, with 10 counts of child pornography, soliciting child for performance on video or computer; possession of child pornography video; soliciting a child through the internet and grooming.
Felix Duran, 47, of the 800 block of Ollie Court, Carpentersville, was charged Saturday, June 17, with possession of a fictitious or altered driver’s license, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance.
McHenry
Kayla J. Tomon, 30, of the 900 block of 42nd Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, June 14, with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Thomas A. White Jr., 39, of the 8000 block of Morgan Circle, Spring Grove, was charged Thursday, June 15, with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Daniel A. Morales, 40, of the 8800 block of Reese Road, Harvard, was charged Sunday, June 11, with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
John E. Roberts, 64, of the 4200 block of Sioux Lane, McHenry, was charged Saturday, June 12, with driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked.