McHenry County police reports: March 1 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cary

Jared A. Jacobs, 28, of the 200 block of Meadow Lane, Cary, was charged Sunday, Jan. 9, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joshua D. Meverden, 35, of the 100 block of Hickory Lane, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 12, with two counts of domestic battery.

Crystal Lake

Cheryl Marie Higbee, 59, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Jan. 1, with two counts of driving under the influence, improper lane use and failing to reduce to avoid a crash.

Jeremy Kenneth Patrick Mauch, 32, of the 300 block of North Timothy Lane, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Jan. 2, with two counts of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, driving with expired license plates, improper lane use and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Jordan Tremont Bray, 32, of Woodstock, was charged Monday, Jan. 3, with illegal use of intoxicating compounds.

Lexis Trevon Joy, 27, of the 200 block of Elmhurst Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 4, with causing a child to be endangered. Joy was also arrested on a McHenry County warrant tied to a charge of driving while license suspended.

Micah Faith Neudahl, 22, of the 1300 block of Clayton Marsh Drive, Lake in the Hills, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a retail theft charge.

Kelli R. Markin, 43, of the 2300 block of Wood Drive, Beloit, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Jan. 6, with criminal trespass to building.

Ryan J. Zambon, 45, of the 1300 block of New Haven Drive, Cary, was charged Friday, Jan. 7, with driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to provide information after hitting an unattended vehicle, and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

Virginia Marie Frank, 39, of the 800 block of Pleasant Street, Woodstock, was charged Monday, Jan. 10, with illegal use of intoxicating compounds.

Lake in the Hills

Luis Ricardo Hidalgo-Rangel, 28, of the 1300 block of Monroe Street, Lake in the Hills, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 5, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, changing lanes without turn signal, speeding 21 to 25 mph over the posted limit, driving without a valid license, and possession of open alcohol container in vehicle.

Matthew D. Armbrust, 36, of the 8400 block of Russell Street, Cary, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 11, with two counts of domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic violence and criminal damage to property.

McHenry

Michael J. Hickey, 47, of the 4900 block of Oakwood Drive, McHenry, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 29, on a McHenry County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Christopher T. Turner, 38, of the 900 block of Talismon Way, Fox Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 30, with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.

Tariq B. King, 39, of 1500 block of Greenwood Avenue, Ford Heights, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 5, with retail theft.

Quintana S. Harris, 33, of the 4000 block of Quincy Court, Streamwood, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 5, with retail theft.

Joseph Mark Sylthe, 36, of the 8600 block of Chicago Avenue, Lakewood, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6, on a McHenry County warrant violating his bond conditions in a domestic battery case.

Alexis Paredes, 24, of the 4300 block of Shamrock Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Jan. 6, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery, and criminal damage to property.

Michael L. Klatt, 48, of the 440 block of Ashley Drive, McHenry, was charged Friday, Jan. 7, with driving under the influence alcohol, disobeying a stop sign, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Rogelio Cantu, 52, of the 3800 block of Ezekiel Avenue, Zion, was charged Saturday, Jan. 8, with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.