McHenry County police reports: Feb. 6, 2022

Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Crystal Lake

Michael P. Morabito, 40, of the 600 block of Silver Creek Road, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Dec. 10, with violating an order of protection.

Jaclyn Merry Gomez, 33, of the 1400 block of Briarwood Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, Dec. 30, with causing a child to be endangered.

Jordan Tremont Bray, 32, of the 1800 block of South Route 31, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 22, with retail theft and use of intoxicating compounds.

Graciela A. Medina, 27, of the 1900 block of Sheila Street, Woodstock, was charged Thursday, Dec. 23, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Valerie Lynn Blum, 39, of the 700 block of Millwood Street, Cary, was charged Thursday, Dec. 23, with driving under the influence of drugs and driving while license expired more than a year.

Joe Sandy Salvaggio, 29, of the 100 block of Sunnyside Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged Friday, Dec. 24, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Ryan Bradley Holder, 32, of the zero to 100 of North Williams Street, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Dec. 25, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Harvard

Tyler A.R. Ramberg, 24, of the 300 block of North Hayes Street, Harvard, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 2, on a Boone County warrant tied to a charge of driving under the influence.

Huntley

Daniel Cullen, 67, of the 9000 block of Nicklaus Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Sunday, Dec. 26, with aggravated battery.

Richard J. Koros, 68, of the 8000 block of Merchant Court, Lakewood, was charged Sunday, Dec. 26, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nicole L. Hayes, 45, of the 300 block of Oak Lawn Street, Hot Springs, Arizona, was charged Thursday, Dec. 30, with possession of methamphetamine.

Jennifer L. Schmickley, 33, of the 3000 block of Sonoma Circle, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, Dec. 30, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bailey R. Wagner, 28, of of the 18N800 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, West Dundee, was charged Monday, Jan. 3, with leaving the scene of a crash.

Samuel L. Lewis, 27, of the 2000 block of Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, was charged Wednesday, Jan. 5, with forgery.

Marengo

Heather N. Hoffman, 27, of the zero to 100 block of Regal Court, Algonquin, was charged Thursday, Dec. 30, with failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash and driving without a license.

Ryan S. Noe, 40, of the 6200 block Lakewood Drive, Marengo, was charged Thursday, Jan. 6, with two counts of domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic battery and aggravated battery of a police officer.

McHenry

Mariano Guerrero-Gebara, 31, of the 3600 block of Main Street, McHenry, was charged Sunday, Dec. 12, with domestic battery.

Donovan Greene, 30, of the 6100 block of Sands Road, Crystal Lake, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 22, on a McHenry County warrant tied to a theft charge.

Melissa Krejci, 36, of the 6600 block of Chickaloon Drive, McHenry, was charged Wednesday, Dec. 22, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kendall Krol, 39, of the 35800 block of Benjamin Avenue, Ingleside, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 23, on a McHenry County warrant for leaving the scene of a crash.

James Panek, 30, of the 2000 block of Oak Drive, McHenry, was charged Friday, Dec. 24, with criminal trespass.

Walter Ray, 42, of the 2900 block of North Richmond Road, Johnsburg, was charged Friday, Dec. 24, with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.