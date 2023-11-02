Diaper Drive run by State Rep. Suzanne Ness ends wraps up this week

The third annual Diaper Drive, an initiative of State Rep. Suzanne Ness, ends this week, with most drop-off locations accepting donations through Friday, Nov. 3. Last year’s effort resulted in about 5,000 donated diapers, along with diaper cream, wipes and other baby care items, a new release said.

This year’s drop-off sites are located throughout Ness’s 66th House District and are as follows. Donated accepted through Friday except where noted:

First Congressional Church, 461 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, accepting through Sunday, Nov. 5

Ness’ District Office, 20 S. Grove Street, Carpentersville

Baird & Warner, 1537 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

Community Unit School District 300 central office, 2550 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

Rakow Center, 665 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville

Randall Oaks Recreation Center, 500 N. Randall Road, West Dundee

Village of Algonquin, 2200 Harnish Drive, Algonquin

All items collected will be distributed to local food pantries, including the District 300, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills and Crystal Lake food pantries.