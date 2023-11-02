Day of the Dead celebration planned in Fox Lake

In this file photo, an altar honors loved ones who have passed away with photos, candles and flowers. It was on display during a 2022 Day of the Dead Celebration at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center. (Candace H.Johnson)

FOX LAKE -- The Bilingual Parents Advisory Committee from School Districts 114, 124 and 37 is hosting a Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Stanton Middle School in Fox Lake.

Saturday’s event will include special altars that were created by the students during their art classes as a study in various cultural traditions. Families and community members will be able to see the altars that were created by the students of Gavin, Lotus and Stanton Elementary/Middle Schools, and Grant High School.

Families will experience the meaning of this lively holiday that honors the loved ones who left us for heaven. The altar, which features pictures of loved ones (many hand-drawn) and love notes, as well as flowers, favorite foods, sugar skulls and more, also is meant to honor loved ones.

The youngest students will be reminded of the metamorphosis that occurs with butterflies, and the comfort of knowing loved ones change, but in a beautiful way. They are elevated just as a caterpillar eventually finds its way off the ground and in flight as a butterfly.

There will be games, snacks and lots of fun for all the families.

This free event is open to families of Districts 114, 124 and 37. This is one of many events that bring the school community together throughout the school year.

For more information, contact Yesenia Flory, BPAC president at Lotus School, at 262-443-6969.