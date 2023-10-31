Man killed in Sunday crash between Harvard and Woodstock identified

The McHenry County Coroner on Tuesday identified Pedro Osorio, 32, of Harvard, as the victim in a single-vehicle crash Sunday between Harvard and Woodstock.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed Monday show Osorio’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and toxicology results are pending, according to a release Tuesday from Coroner Michael Rein.

The Harvard Fire Protection District, with aid from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, REACT and MD 1, was called to Route 14 between Dunham and Dimmell roads at about 7:30 a.m. to find a man trapped in a van that had rolled onto its side. According to Harvard Fire officials, once Osorio was freed from the wreck, responders worked on him for an hour at the scene before he was pronounced dead.

The investigation indicates that Osorio was traveling north on Route 14 in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, overcorrected, entered the southbound lanes. It then hit an embankment and small trees on the right, coming to rest on its left side in the northbound lanes, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Route 14 was closed to traffic four about 4½ hours after the crash. The McHenry County Sheriff and Coroner offices continue to investigate, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

A funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front Street, Harvard. Arrangements are through Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home.