One dead after crash in Harvard

One person was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Route 14 between Dunham and Dimmell Roads near Harvard, officials at the Harvard Fire Department said.

The Harvard Fire Department arrived at the scene about 7:30 a.m. and found a person trapped in a van that had rolled on its side. Officials said one man was freed from the vehicle. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District assisted in the effort.

After more than an hour of resuscitation efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Attempts to reach the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the McHenry County Coroner were unsuccessful.