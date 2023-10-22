MCC’s Black Box Theatre announces auditions for spring production

The word "Black" appears illuminated above the doorway to the Black Box Theater at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College has announced that auditions for its spring production of “Present Laughter” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12. Callbacks will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.

There are roles for 11 actors. Roles include Garry Essendine, a self-obsessed London actor; Garry’s stylish and poised wife, Liz; theatrical manager Morris Dixon; Garry’s producer Henry Lyppiatt; Henry’s glamorous wife, Joanna; Garry’s secretary, Monica Reed; debutante Daphne Stillington; aspiring playwright Roland Maule; Garry’s unrefined valet Fred; Garry’s chain-smoking housekeeper Miss Erickson; and wealthy aristocrat Lady Saltburn.

Applicants are asked to prepare a two-minute comic monologue with a British accent. At callbacks, actors will read from the script.

To sign up for an audition and learn more about each role, visit mchenry.edu/blackbox.

The theater is located on campus at 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.