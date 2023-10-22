MCC’s Black Box Theatre announces auditions for spring production

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College has announced that auditions for its spring production of “Present Laughter” will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12. Callbacks will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.
There are roles for 11 actors. Roles include Garry Essendine, a self-obsessed London actor; Garry’s stylish and poised wife, Liz; theatrical manager Morris Dixon; Garry’s producer Henry Lyppiatt; Henry’s glamorous wife, Joanna; Garry’s secretary, Monica Reed; debutante Daphne Stillington; aspiring playwright Roland Maule; Garry’s unrefined valet Fred; Garry’s chain-smoking housekeeper Miss Erickson; and wealthy aristocrat Lady Saltburn.
Applicants are asked to prepare a two-minute comic monologue with a British accent. At callbacks, actors will read from the script.
To sign up for an audition and learn more about each role, visit mchenry.edu/blackbox.
The theater is located on campus at 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.