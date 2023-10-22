MCCD seeking nominations for 2024 Conservation Awards

Join McHenry County Conservation District this fall to observe and document migratory birds and learn more about these species. (Graphic provided by McHenry County Conservation District)

McHenry County Conservation District is seeking nominations for individuals who have been conservation champions for the public lands of McHenry County.

To nominate someone for a Conservation Champion or Legacy Award, download and submit an electronic nomination form at mccd.me/conservationawards. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31.

The Conservation Champion Award recognizes individuals who have made one or more contributions of extraordinary significance or effect to the conservation movement through their continued dedication and support of MCCD’s mission. Significant contributions can include leadership, innovation, environmental legislation, community building, restoration fieldwork, citizen science, volunteering or donations of money and land.

The Conservation Legacy Award posthumously recognizes contributions that transcend time. Whether the award winner dedicated 10 years or 50 years to the local environment, their work lives on past their lifetime. Their legacy is a gift to the community, as well as the plant and animal life within it. Regardless of how many lives they touched, Conservation Legacy Award winners need to have inspired others to become stewards of the land.