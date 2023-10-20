McHenry County pays tribute to veterans through Operation Green Light

McHenry County is joining counties nationwide in observing Operation Green Light to show support for veterans and raise awareness of the resources available to them. (Photo provided by McHenry County Communications)

McHenry County is joining counties nationwide in observing Operation Green Light to show support for veterans and raise awareness of the resources available to them.

Operation Green Light is taking place from Nov. 6 through 12, coinciding with Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The nationwide observance honors the service and sacrifice of the men and women in the Armed Forces through the shining of green lights at county government buildings.

Green lights will shine at the entrance to the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock, where the office of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission is located.

Veterans, their dependents and caregivers can learn more about the VAC by visiting mchenrycountyil.gov/vac, by calling the office at 815-334-4229 or by emailing veterans@mchenrycountyil.gov.