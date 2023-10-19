McHenry Lions Club to sponsor free hearing and vision screenings Friday

The McHenry Lions Club has announced it will sponsor a free mobile hearing and vision screening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

No appointment is necessary for this free event, which is provided by the Lions of Illinois Foundation and made possible through the fundraising efforts of Lions Clubs.

Hearing loss is one of the most common and chronic disabilities in the U.S., while quality of life can be dramatically impacted by retinal disorders, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Since early detection of such disorders is critical, people age 55 and older are encouraged to take care of this free screening.

For more information regarding the McHenry Lions Club, contact club president Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633.