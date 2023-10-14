NAMI of McHenry County to hold fourth annual pancake breakfast Oct. 21

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of McHenry County will host its fourth annual pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at St. Thomas of the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by NAMI of McHenry County)

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of McHenry County will host its fourth annual pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at St. Thomas of the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake.

The breakfast, which includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice, will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus. Advance tickets for the event cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12. Admission at the door will be $12. Advance tickets can be bought at namimch.org/events.

NAMI, which provides free mental health services for the community, is in the middle of its annual matching gift campaign. Donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000.

Donations fund programs such as one-on-one peer support for individuals and family members, support groups, workshops and classes, suicide prevention, and mental health first-aid training. Donations can be made at namich.org/help-nami or by mail to NAMI, 620 Dakota St., Crystal Lake, IL 60012.

For information about the pancake breakfast or the matching campaign, visit namich.org or call 815-308-0851.