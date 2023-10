Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake was a recipient of a Nicor grant. (H. Rick Bamman file photo – hbamman@shawmedia.com)

Nicor Gas has awarded grants of $5,000 to The Rosecrance Foundation and $2,500 to Raue Center for The Arts in Crystal Lake as part of its program to support cultural and community programming across its service territory.

Twenty-three organizations across McHenry, Cook, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, Stephenson, Grundy and Will counties were awarded grants totaling $100,000.

