McHenry County Board member holding ‘community dialogue’ event

McHenry County Board Chair candidate Kelli Wegener plans to hold a “community dialogue” Thursday night at a local brewery in Woodstock, according to a news release.

Wegener, a Democrat, is looking to challenge County Board Chairman Michael Buehler, a Crystal Lake Republican. The event, which she’s billing as “one of many” called “Conversations with Kelli” is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Kishwaukee Brewing Co., 1900 Dillard Court, Woodstock, according to the release.

McHenry County Board member Kelli Wegener listens to a speaker during a McHenry County Board Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

“In my nearly five years on the County Board, I have remained steadfast in my commitment to bipartisanship, collaboration and transparency,” Wegener said in the release. “I continue that commitment as I run for County Board chair, and I look forward to this opportunity for community members to ask questions, deliberate on concerns and craft solutions together. I welcome anyone to participate, regardless of their views; the more diverse our audience, the better the solutions we craft.”

Wegener announced in June her plans to challenge Buehler in the 2024 election. Wegener currently represents the District 5 on the board.

McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler listens to a speaker during a McHenry County Board Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Wegener is the only declared candidate running against Buehler. Learn more about Wegener at www.kelli4mchenrycounty.com.

Buehler previously said that he has increased communication with McHenry County residents by livestreaming meetings, uploading meetings on YouTube and increasing the frequency of county and chairman newsletters.

“Our board has been on the forefront of transparency and communication,” Buehler previously said.

Buehler, owner of D&M Scale Service Inc. in Bensenville, won the race in 2020 against Democratic incumbent Jack Franks.

Franks was the first Democrat to hold the chairman position. This is Buehler’s first time in an elected political position.

Wegener has disagreed with Buehler in the past on his nomination of Democrat John Collins to fill a seat left by state Rep. Suzanne Ness in 2021.

Both Buehler and Wegener’s terms end in December 2024.