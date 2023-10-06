Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department holding open house

Firefighting gear, fire engines, ambulances and other emergency equipment will be on display Saturday when the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department holds its annual open house.

The public is invited to attend the open house, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 100 W. Woodstock St.

There will be interactive and educational activities for the whole family, including hose drills for children, blood pressure checks for adults, rope rescue demonstrations, a live fire demonstration, an Arson Dog demonstration and more.

Other community partners participating in the event include the Crystal Lake Police Department, LifeNet, the McHenry County Department of Health, the McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition, Senior Services, the Crystal Lake Park District, the Crystal Lake Public Library and The Salvation Army.

The Crystal Lake Food Pantry will be accepting nonperishable food items for donation.

Parking will be available at the Crystal Lake Municipal Complex, 100 W. Woodstock St., and the parking lot across from 110 W. Woodstock St.