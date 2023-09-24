Local photographers encouraged to enter 69th District Photo Challenge

Are you a nature lover, architecture fanatic, or simply enjoy taking pictures in the community? If so, this challenge is for you. Area residents are invited to submit a photo for entry in the annual 69th District Photo Challenge offered each autumn by state Rep. Joe Sosnowski.

The subject of each photograph must be within McHenry County, Boone County or Winnebago County. The deadline for submission is Nov. 17, with a limit of two entries per person. Three winners will be chosen to have their photograph displayed at Sosnowski’s office at the State Capitol in Springfield in 2024 and receive a $50 Visa gift card. Enter online at joesosnowski.org.

For questions or information, call the district office at 815-547-3436. Sosnowski serves the 69th District, which includes portions of McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties.