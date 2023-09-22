State proclaims 2023 as Prairie Farms’ 85th anniversary

Prairie Farms Dairy is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To commemorate the company’s long-term commitment to Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation naming 2023 as the 85th Anniversary of Prairie Farms Dairy.
Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II presented the proclamation to Prairie Farms during an Aug. 19 ceremony at the Illinois State Fair. Prairie Farms’ CEO and Executive Vice President Matt McClelland joined Prairie Farms Board President Frank Doll in accepting the proclamation from Costello.