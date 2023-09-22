September 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

State proclaims 2023 as Prairie Farms’ 85th anniversary

By Shaw Local News Network
Gov. JB Pritzker, organizers of the Illinois State Fair and others cut the ribbon at the main gate of the Illinois State Fairgrounds last month.

Gov. JB Pritzker, organizers of the Illinois State Fair and others cut the ribbon at the main gate of the Illinois State Fairgrounds last month. (Jerry Nowicki)

Prairie Farms Dairy is celebrating its 85th anniversary. To commemorate the company’s long-term commitment to Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation naming 2023 as the 85th Anniversary of Prairie Farms Dairy.

Prairie Farms is marking its 85th anniversary in 2023.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II presented the proclamation to Prairie Farms during an Aug. 19 ceremony at the Illinois State Fair. Prairie Farms’ CEO and Executive Vice President Matt McClelland joined Prairie Farms Board President Frank Doll in accepting the proclamation from Costello.