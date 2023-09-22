Free Guitars for Future Stars offers free guitars and lessons

Children ages 10 to 17 who come from families with lower incomes are invited to apply for guitar lessons through the Free Guitars for Future Stars program.

Free Guitars for Future Stars is in its 15th year of providing services to the McHenry County community. The program begins by loaning children a guitar to use through the eight-month lesson program. Students that complete the program earn the guitar they have been using.

Everything needed for the program is provided free of charge. Lessons are given weekly in a one-hour group lesson throughout several McHenry communities. This fall, programs will run in Crystal Lake, Harvard, Marengo, McHenry and Woodstock. The program features a Christmas concert and a spring concert at graduation. Graduates of the basic program may then apply for free advanced lessons.

Children interested in joining the FG4FS basic program should apply at www.fg4fs.org, and click the “Application” button. For more information or to be mailed an application, call Scott at 815-975-7989. Classes will begin the first week of October.