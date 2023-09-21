Vintage base ball game planned for Saturday in Prairie Grove

The McHenry County “Independants” will host the Oregon Ganymedes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Prairie Grove Village Hall park, 3125 Barreville Road.
Formed in 2013, the Independants (spelled that way in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago) follow 1858 rules. That means no gloves, lemon-peel baseballs (stitches meet at the top), no pitched balls from the “hurler” and called strikes only if the “striker” swings and misses. A ball caught on the first bounce is considered an out and a ball is ruled fair or foul based solely on where it first touches the ground.
The field is very accessible, with convenient parking, a shelter and restrooms. Visitors should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.
Anyone interested in joining the club should consider attending. You may even get an opportunity to play! For information, contact manager Paul Skowronski at paul_skowronski@comcast.net.