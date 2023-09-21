September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
Vintage base ball game planned for Saturday in Prairie Grove

By Shaw Local News Network

In this file photo, McHenry County Independants pitcher Jeff Purtell participates in the McHenry County Historical Society's vintage baseball team. The team name is spelled the way it appeared in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago. (Provided by McHenry County Historical Society)

The McHenry County “Independants” will host the Oregon Ganymedes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Prairie Grove Village Hall park, 3125 Barreville Road.

Formed in 2013, the Independants (spelled that way in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago) follow 1858 rules. That means no gloves, lemon-peel baseballs (stitches meet at the top), no pitched balls from the “hurler” and called strikes only if the “striker” swings and misses. A ball caught on the first bounce is considered an out and a ball is ruled fair or foul based solely on where it first touches the ground.

The field is very accessible, with convenient parking, a shelter and restrooms. Visitors should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Ganymede's Eric Berg races to home plate for a run against Flat Rock on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the 20th Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball.

Anyone interested in joining the club should consider attending. You may even get an opportunity to play! For information, contact manager Paul Skowronski at paul_skowronski@comcast.net.