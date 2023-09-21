Vintage base ball game planned for Saturday in Prairie Grove

The McHenry County “Independants” will host the Oregon Ganymedes at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Prairie Grove Village Hall park, 3125 Barreville Road.

Formed in 2013, the Independants (spelled that way in a newspaper article more than 150 years ago) follow 1858 rules. That means no gloves, lemon-peel baseballs (stitches meet at the top), no pitched balls from the “hurler” and called strikes only if the “striker” swings and misses. A ball caught on the first bounce is considered an out and a ball is ruled fair or foul based solely on where it first touches the ground.

The field is very accessible, with convenient parking, a shelter and restrooms. Visitors should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

Ganymede's Eric Berg races to home plate for a run against Flat Rock on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at the 20th Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Anyone interested in joining the club should consider attending. You may even get an opportunity to play! For information, contact manager Paul Skowronski at paul_skowronski@comcast.net.