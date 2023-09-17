McHenry County College to offer series of planetarium shows this fall

McHenry County College will host a series of shows in its state-of-the-art planetarium in September and October.

The first show, “Eclipses of the Sun,” will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22. The show will teach audience members what to expect during the upcoming “ring of fire” solar eclipse October 14 and the “total” solar eclipse April 8, 2024, including how to safely view them and why it will be worth it to travel to the path of eclipse totality.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the planetarium will show “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” from 10 to 11 a.m. and “Perfect Little Planet” from noon to 1 p.m. “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” will take attendees to the south polar landscapes hundreds of millions of years ago to roam the primitive forest and thick swamps to encounter bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians. “Perfect Little Planet” will invite the audience to explore the surface of Pluto, the rings of Saturn and the lightning storms of Jupiter.

Looking for Halloween activities for the family? Mark your calendars for Oct. 20 from 6 to 7 p.m., 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Oct. 21 from noon to 1 p.m. for “Halloween Celestial Origins,” a show about the astronomical history of this “cross-quarter” holiday. The show also will indicate what planets, constellations, and stars will be visible on Halloween evening.

Each show is open to the public and costs $12 per person. Space is limited to 45 people per show. All shows are appropriate for children. Reservations are required and can be made at www.mchenry.edu/planetarium.