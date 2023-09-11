Cleanups, paddling trips mark It’s Our Fox River Day

Friends of the Fox River will host its fifth annual It’s Our Fox River Day on Saturday.

The watershed-wide celebration of the Fox River calls on residents to participate in shoreline cleanups, paddling trips, yoga and tai-chi sessions by the river, restoration activities, educational exhibits, art and music.

As a cornerstone of the community, the Fox River plays an essential role in the lives of over one million watershed residents daily, the group said in a news release. It offers a lifeline of drinking water, a haven for recreation and a habitat for a diverse range of plant and animal species. It also stands as a symbol of communal pride and economic value for riverside towns.

To learn more about the events, visit fotfr.org.