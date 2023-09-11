September 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Cleanups, paddling trips mark It’s Our Fox River Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Volunteers haul waste out of the Fox River during last year's Fox River Cleanup event.

Volunteers haul waste out of the Fox River during a cleanup event.

Friends of the Fox River will host its fifth annual It’s Our Fox River Day on Saturday.

The watershed-wide celebration of the Fox River calls on residents to participate in shoreline cleanups, paddling trips, yoga and tai-chi sessions by the river, restoration activities, educational exhibits, art and music.

As a cornerstone of the community, the Fox River plays an essential role in the lives of over one million watershed residents daily, the group said in a news release. It offers a lifeline of drinking water, a haven for recreation and a habitat for a diverse range of plant and animal species. It also stands as a symbol of communal pride and economic value for riverside towns.

To learn more about the events, visit fotfr.org.