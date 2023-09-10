Wilcox launches fall Conversations Untapped tour

State Sen. Craig Wilcox will host a series of Conversations Untapped events throughout the 32nd District in September and October, according to a news release.

The first event is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Cary Ale House & Brewing Company at 208 W. Main Street in Cary.

Additional Conversations Untapped events are scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 10 W. Grand Ave. in Lake Villa and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main Street in Antioch.

For more information on these events, call Wilcox’s office at 815-455-6330 or email Lori at lyates@sgop.ilga.gov.