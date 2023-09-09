Citizens Utility Board to host solar energy informational session

Marina Minic, Solar Programs Coordinator for the Citizens Utility Board, will deliver the latest information to residents during an informational session at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The event is scheduled at Schweitzer Environmental Center, 16N900 Sleepy Hollow Road, in West Dundee.

Minic works to educate communities about solar energy, advocates for clean energy policy and engages in one-on-one customer assistance. She will be joined by representatives from Sunrun and Community Solar to answer any questions.

Seating for this event is limited. Register to attend here.