September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Second McHenry County property tax installment due Sept. 12

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County Treasurer candidate Donna Kurtz

McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz (Photo Provided by Donna Kurtz )

McHenry County property owners have multiple ways to pay the second installment of their property taxes ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 12 deadline, according to a news release.

McHenry County Treasurer Donna Kurtz is reminding taxpayers that her office has waived fees for people who want to pay their property taxes online by electronic check (E-Check). Also, her office will be open on Saturday, Sept. 9 in order to offer more convenience and flexibility for people wanting to pay in person.

To pay your property taxes electronically via E-Check, visit treasurer.mchenrycountyil.gov and click on “Look Up/Pay Your Tax Bill.” Once you look up your tax bill, you can click on “Pay Taxes” to begin the process. To pay by phone, call 877-690-3729, and enter jurisdiction code 2301 at the prompt. When paying via E-Check, write down the payment confirmation and save it for record-keeping purporses.

The Treasurer’s Office, located at 2100 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. People can pay in the lobby or through the four drive-thru lanes. The office also will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Property taxes also can be paid in person at many participating local banks, a list of which can be found on the Treasurer’s website by clicking on the “Paying Your Tax Bill” menu item. Taxes can be mailed (please do not send cash) to: McHenry County Treasurer, PO Box 458, Crystal Lake, IL 60039.

Property taxes on mobile homes are due by Oct. 10. Payments must be made by cash or check – credit and debit payments are not available. People can pay in person at the Treasurer’s Office, or mail their payment (again, please do not mail cash) to: McHenry County Collector, 2100 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098.

For questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at 815-334-4260, or email treasurer@mchenrycountyil.gov.