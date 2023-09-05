Ride for Student Success raises $3,500 for MCC student scholarships

The second annual Ride for Student Success, a fundraiser to support the Friends of MCC Foundation, recently raised $3,500 for student scholarships at McHenry County College.
The ride was organized by MCC employee Russ Shafer and his motorcycle club, Iron Seven.
About 100 people took off for the ride from Hoops in Hebron just after 10 a.m. Aug. 12. Trucks and cars also were welcome. Stops included Whiskey Ranch in Delavan, Wisconsin; Stumble Inn in Capron; Niko’s Grill and Pub in Marengo; and Ortmann’s in Woodstock. Food and drink specials were offered at every stop, and a live band performed at Ortmann’s at the end of the ride.
In total, the event raised $3,500 and funded seven scholarships of $500 each for the motorcycle technician training and art programs.
For more on scholarships available at MCC, visit mchenry.edu/scholarships.