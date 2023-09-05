Harvard library cardholders to receive discounts during sign-up month

Harvard Diggins Library will celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month in September in an effort to encourage community members to sign up for or renew their library cards.
To promote this effort and offer an added incentive to cardholders, local businesses have partnered with the library to offer discounts to customers who present a valid, unexpired Harvard Diggins Library card at the time of purchase at each business during September.
Participating businesses include Rosati’s Pizza of Harvard; Rewire Fitness; Chivari Music Studio; Steel Heart Ltd.; Johnstown Meat Co. of Walworth, Wisconsin; Ramshackle Farm at the Woodstock Farmer’s Market and the Farmer’s Market+ at the Dole; Stanchion Pub at the Starline Factory; Superior Skids; and Shear Delight Hair Salon.
For information about each available discount, visit the library’s website at harvard-diggins.org.