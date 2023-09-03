McHenry-based Follett donates nearly $10K to local nonprofits

Follett’s Content Business has donated about $10,000 to causes and nonprofits in McHenry County. The donations were made possible by the proceeds from sales at Edythe’s Book Nook, the Follett employee bookstore that opened nine months ago.

Some of the organizations receiving donations include FISH of McHenry Food Pantry, Communities That Care, Turning Point of McHenry County, McHenry County Conservation District and NAMI Illinois.

The Follett employee bookstore is named in honor of Edythe Benepe, wife of Follett Corporation founder C.W. Follett.