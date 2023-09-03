Community Foundation awards $148,500 in grants to charitable organizations

The Community Foundation of McHenry County awarded grant funding to support local charitable organizations in the fourth year of its transformational grant program.

This year’s grants were $75,000 to Home of the Sparrow for its affordable housing program’s Marengo expansion and $73,500 to The Land Conservancy of McHenry County for “Raices Latinas: Agriculture in McHenry County.”

Home of the Sparrow will use its grant to increase the amount of housing available for those with lower to moderate incomes. In addition, the programs will provide the community with education and resources to improve personal sustainability.

This is the second year of The Land Conservancy of McHenry County received transformational grant funding, bringing the total to $144,300. The goal of this program is to honor the contributions of the Latino community to McHenry County’s agricultural history through education, collaboration, storytelling, and celebratory events.

For information on Transformational Grants or these charitable organizations, call 815-338-4483 or email connect@thecfmc.org.