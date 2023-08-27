McHenry County State’s Attorney hires new assistant state’s attorney

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced the addition of Margaret O’Brien as an assistant state’s attorney in the criminal division.

Before joining the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office, O’Brien worked as an assistant state’s attorney at the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office since 2016, according to a news release. During her tenure, she handled more than 75 bench trials and 20 jury trials, encompassing misdemeanor and felony cases.

O’Brien’s commitment to seeking justice and providing support for victims earned her the Debra Bree Voice for Victims Award in 2022, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said in the release. She also was co-supervisor of the domestic violence unit.