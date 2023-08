The Never Walk Alone 5K to raise money for suicide prevention efforts will take place this September in Crystal Lake.

The walk, organized by the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake.

Registration for the run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event and also can be completed in advance at neverwalkalone.5k.run.

Registration is free, but a T-shirt can be bought for $25.