McHenry County to host sensible salting workshops

The McHenry County Division of Transportation announced that it will offer Sensible Salting 101 and 201 workshops in October in Crystal Lake.

Sensible Salting 101 is designed for operations staff actively involved in snow and ice removal on roads, offering essential skills and knowledge.

The workshop aims to promote safe snow and ice management practices while minimizing environmental effects from road salt on water and infrastructure.

The workshop will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 10, or Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Crystal Lake City Hall. Registration costs $25 a person and must be received by Friday, Oct. 6.

Sensible Salting 201 is designed to equip decision-makers with the latest and best management practices and policies, ensuring the safety of roads while minimizing effects from road salt on water, the environment and infrastructure.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Crystal Lake. Registration costs $15 a person and must be received by Friday, Oct. 13.

To register for either workshop, visit mchenryh2o.com.