HUD awards McHenry County $2 million for lead-safe home program

McHenry County has been awarded more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to remediate lead from homes and correct other health hazards, according to a news release.

The funding will allow McHenry County to assist at least 40 households with young children in removing lead paint. The county will receive more than $1.8 million in funding to identify and eliminate lead paint hazards in homes, plus an additional $170,100 in supplemental funds to help with other housing-related health and safety hazards.

The program is offered at no cost to homeowners, renters and caregiver households in which children spend at least 19 hours a week.

Almost 40% of the 117,813 housing units in McHenry County were built before 1978, when the federal government banned the manufacture of lead-based house paint. Housing units built between 1940 and 1970 tend to pose the greatest lead health hazard, according to the release.

In order to be eligible, a home must have been built before 1978 and must have a pregnant woman or child younger than 6 years old living or spending a significant amount of time in it. The program is limited to households with incomes at or below 80% of the area median for McHenry County.

Funding is expected to begin Oct. 1, but McHenry County can assist residents with application materials in advance. Eligible residents can contact Michelle Halvorsen at MLHalvorsen@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-4088. Learn more about the program by visiting www.mchenrycountyil.gov/leadsafehomes.