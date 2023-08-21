McHenry County school districts eye excessive heat warning as not all schools have air conditioning

McHenry County school district administrators – both those with and without air conditioning in all of their buildings – are keeping an eye on the weather report for later this week.

If heat indexes hit the 100-plus degree range as forecasted, some schools or entire districts may choose to close rather than have students in hot buildings.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Wednesday and Thursday. According to the federal agency, “dangerously hot and humid conditions with heat index values 110 to 115 degrees (are) possible” for McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Cook counties.

McHenry County Regional Superintendent Diana Hartmann said she was aware of one school district planning to discuss whether classes may be canceled “if the heat indexes forecast are really that high.”

“We have 12 schools, some of which are newer than others.” — Woodstock School District 200 spokesman Kevin Lyons

In total, about four to five schools in McHenry County do not have air conditioning, Regional Assistant Superintendent Christopher Zielinski said in an email.

“We also have a few schools across the county that do not have central air but have chosen to address this need by using AC window units strategically placed in classrooms, common areas, and office spaces,” he said.

Schools can close if temperatures reach those extremes, Hartmann said, but students could also be remote depending on whether the school has an approved e-learning plan.

Woodstock School District 200 is one that could call off all schools if the forecasted temperatures arrive, spokesman Kevin Lyons said.

“We have 12 schools, some of which are newer than others,” Lyons said.

Woodstock North High School is fully air conditioned, but Woodstock High School is not, Lyons said.

Some schools have air conditioning in the library or in “a couple of larger rooms” and window air-conditioning units in others, but not throughout the school. “It is a mixed bag there,” Lyons said.

If classes are called off due to heat, it will be for all schools and not just those lacking air conditioning, he said. “It becomes difficult for our families, to call off some schools and not others,” Lyons said.

McHenry school officials – both at District 156 and District 15 – said their buildings are fully air conditioned.

“At this time, we are monitoring the impending heat-wave closely and are mapping out plans for alternatives to student outdoor activities like recess and after-school practices,” a District 15 spokeswoman said in an email.

Harvard School District 50 air conditioned its last remaining school just last year using federal funds, Superintendent Corey Tafoya said.

When the heat watch came out, he advised principals and sports directors to “start your planning on how to handle recess and practices, ... anything where people will be outside.”

The forecasted heat isn’t just warm, Tafoya said. “It is dangerous.”