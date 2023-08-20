Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Recovery Conference planned for Sept. 8

The McHenry County Mental Health Board, in collaboration with the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force will hold the seventh annual Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Recovery Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at McHenry County College.

The event’s keynote speaker will be patient advocate and social worker Chelsea Laliberte Barnes. Barnes has helped write and pass bills such as the federal and state versions of Lali’s Law, the Heroin Crisis Act and the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016.

The public is encouraged to attend this conference to learn more about suicide prevention and mental health recovery. Breakout sessions will offer local resources and programs and exhibits will provide connections and information. The conference is free to all attendees and includes a complimentary lunch. Registration is required in advance at MC708.org to reserve space for attendees.