Harvard man in critical condition after being trapped under lawn mower

A Harvard man was in critical condition Friday after being trapped underneath a lawn mower, according to a news release from the Harvard Fire Protection District.

First responders responded about 2 p.m. Friday to the 4600 block of Blue Jay Road outside Harvard within five minutes of receiving the call.

Upon arrival, crews “found a large lawnmower that had fallen off a 6-foot retaining wall” and an older man trapped underneath, according to the release.

Crews were able to free the man within five minutes of arriving. He was taken to a landing zone, where first responders performed advanced life support, according to the release. A LifeNet medical helicopter flew the man to Mercy Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford in critical condition.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter.