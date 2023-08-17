Metra to add service for Air and Water Show

Metra will provide extra service on four lines for area residents traveling downtown for the Chicago Air and Water Show on Aug. 19 and 20, the commuter rail service announced.

Metra will provide extra trains on the BNSF, Union Pacific North, Union Pacific Northwest and Union Pacific West lines on both days of the show. On other lines with weekend service, residents can use the regular weekend schedules to get downtown for the show.

Full schedules for the extra and regular service on each line are available at metra.com/alternate-schedules.

Two weekend pass options will be available: a $7 Saturday or Sunday pass, which is available from ticket agents, conductors or the Ventra app, and a $10 weekend pass, which is available on the Ventra app only.

Alcoholic beverages and glass containers will not be allowed on trains on Saturday or Sunday. Bicycle warning dates also will be in effect throughout the event.