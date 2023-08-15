August 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Cary hosting Public Works open house on Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network

A Cary Department of Public Works snowplow helps keep the roads cleared during a snow storm on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Cary. (Matthew Apgar)

The village of Cary is hosting an open house for its Public Works department on Thursday evening, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p..m. at the village’s Public Works Facility, 454 Cary Woods Circle. Anyone from the public may attend.

There will be tours of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, building tours, selfie stations and many trucks to view.

“This educational event will allow others to interact and see the various activities of public works such as water treatment, tree care and maintenance, electrical safety, trench safety, while allowing for interactive activities for kids,” according to a news release.