Cary hosting Public Works open house on Thursday

The village of Cary is hosting an open house for its Public Works department on Thursday evening, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p..m. at the village’s Public Works Facility, 454 Cary Woods Circle. Anyone from the public may attend.

There will be tours of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, building tours, selfie stations and many trucks to view.

“This educational event will allow others to interact and see the various activities of public works such as water treatment, tree care and maintenance, electrical safety, trench safety, while allowing for interactive activities for kids,” according to a news release.