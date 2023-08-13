August 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Rotarians raises funds for ShelterBox at McHenry County Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Katie Van Diggelen and her grandchildren spin the wheel for prizes at the ShelterBox booth during the 2023 McHenry County Fair

Katie Van Diggelen and her grandchildren spin the wheel for prizes at the ShelterBox booth during the 2023 McHenry County Fair (Photo provided by Karen Hutchings)

The McHenry County Coalition of Rotary Clubs raised funds for ShelterBox at its booth during the McHenry County Fair from Aug. 1-6.

ShelterBox provides shelter for displaced families after disasters like floods, tornadoes and war. This support currently exists around the world in places like Ukraine, Syria and many parts of Africa.

The shelter provided includes a tent and household supplies like stainless steel cookware, tools, water purification systems and more. ShelterBox aids families in countries without organized aid agencies.

For more information, contact rotary@shelterboxusa.org or contact your local rotary club.