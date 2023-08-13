Rotarians raises funds for ShelterBox at McHenry County Fair

The McHenry County Coalition of Rotary Clubs raised funds for ShelterBox at its booth during the McHenry County Fair from Aug. 1-6.

ShelterBox provides shelter for displaced families after disasters like floods, tornadoes and war. This support currently exists around the world in places like Ukraine, Syria and many parts of Africa.

The shelter provided includes a tent and household supplies like stainless steel cookware, tools, water purification systems and more. ShelterBox aids families in countries without organized aid agencies.

For more information, contact rotary@shelterboxusa.org or contact your local rotary club.