Lakemoor Fest celebrates community: ‘Everyone is here to enjoy themselves’

Pyrotechnicians released about 33,000 fireworks into the sky Saturday night during Lakemoor’s annual Lakemoor Fest firework show Saturday night, according to Lakemoor Trustee Jessica McLeod.

Lakemoor Fest usually falls in August and has carnival games and food, among other fair festivities, but the highlight usually is the fireworks show on Saturday night.

“Tonight’s the night,” McLeod said ahead of the show.

While the fireworks are one of the better known parts of the weekend, connecting various parts of the community together is one of the things the trustees enjoy about the weekend.

“We all have big block parties,” McLeod said. “It’s just awesome to watch all the neighborhoods coming together.”

With all the festivities and community connecting, Lakemoor Fest attendees have a good time and trustees hope many people come to join the fun.

“Everyone is here to enjoy themselves,” Trustee Jeff Nykaza said.