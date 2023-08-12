August 12, 2023
Shaw Local
State Sen. Wilcox, Rep. Weber to host unclaimed property event

By Shaw Local News Network
State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, and state Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, are partnering with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, to connect residents of McHenry and Lake counties with more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property and cash, according to a news release.

Attendees will meet with a counselor from the Treasurer’s Office at the Fox Lake Public Library to learn if some of these unclaimed items are theirs. In addition to helping people search for property and cash, counselors can help file claims.

For more information about this event, contact Lori at lyates@sgop.ilga.gov or call Wilcox’s district office at 815-455-6330 or Weber’s office at 847-629-5439.