Valley Hi Nursing and Rehabilitation wins national award

Valley Hi Nursing and Rehabilitation has been recognized with the 2023 Silver National Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

The award recognizes nursing care and assisted-living organizations that set and improve upon performance and quality standards to enrich the lives of their residents and staff, according to a news release from Valley Hi.

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living is the largest organization representing long-term and post-acute care providers. It has more than 14,000 member facilities.

Valley Hi was one of only 63 nursing homes nationwide and one of only four in Illinois to be awarded the Silver Quality Award in 2023.