Farm Stroll 2023 offers tours of 11 family-owned small farms

The McHenry County Farm Bureau, University of Illinois McHenry Extension and McHenry County College’s Center for Agrarian Learning will hold Farm Stroll 2023, a free tour of the county’s family farms from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 24.

A total of 12 farms will be part of this educational tour. Fruits and vegetables, dairy and beef cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, turkeys, horses, honeybees, perennial plants and more will be featured on the tour.

There is no beginning or end of this family-friendly, free tour – just choose the farms that interest you and visit them during the designated timeframe. McHenry County Extension master gardener and 4-H volunteers will be onsite to assist farm families in accommodating guests and conducting demonstrations.

There is no charge for the Farm Stroll, but most farms will be selling food, produce or other farm-related products. Bring cash to purchase items directly from farmers. Bring a cooler to store purchases.

These are working farms, so dress appropriately and supervise children at all times. No pets, please. A few farms will have toilet facilities, but most do not.

For more information, visit McHenry County Farm Bureau at mchenrycfb.org or call 815-338-1520.