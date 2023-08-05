Registration open for 11th annual Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run

Registration has opened for the 2023 Jeeps on the Run Toys for Tots Run.

Jeeps on the Run takes place on Dec. 3. Registration is $30 per Jeep, regardless of the number of passengers. Registration is open to owners of any model of Jeep. Registrations will be taken until the ride is at capacity. To register, visit jeepsontherun.com, where raffle tickets for a 2024 Jeep Wrangler also can be bought.

The raffle winner will be drawn at the JOTR Toys for Tots Run afterparty, which will be at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire. Tickets to attend the afterparty only also are available for $5 each.

The police-escorted ride traverses about 22 miles. The route will be announced at a later date.