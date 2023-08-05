Going to the McHenry County Fair this weekend? Here’s what’s going on

The McHenry County fair, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week, runs through Sunday in Woodstock.
The fair, located at 11900 Country Club Road, has a week packed with events, vendors, live music and a carnival that typically brings in about 75,000 attendees over the week, McHenry County Fair Association Vice President Rich Tobias said.
Admission is $10 for people age 13 and older and $5 for seniors 60 and older, veterans and children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Here’s what’s going on this weekend:
Saturday
8 a.m. – Open Horse Speed Show, Horse Arena.
9 a.m. – Jr. Open Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn.
9:30 a.m. – Open Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn.
9:30 a.m. – 4-H Auction Sellers Meeting, Hansen Pavilion.
Noon – 4-H auction, Hansen Pavilion.
3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Registration and Pedal Pull Competition, Entertainment Tent.
3:30 p.m. – Celebration of seven decades of music, Grandstands.
5 p.m. – Haybale Throwing Contest, Hansen Pavilion.
10 p.m. – Commercial exhibits close.
Sunday
8 a.m. – Open Horse Pleasure Show.
10 a.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship Registration, Dairy Barn.
10 a.m. – ISP Truck and Tractor Pulls, Grandstand.
11 a.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship Contest, Hansen Pavilion.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cheryl and the Down Home Boys, Entertainment Tent.
11 a.m. – 4-H Master Showmanship Contest, Hansen Pavilion.
11 a.m. – Junior Judging Contest, Hansen Pavilion.
12:30 p.m. – Pedal Pull Registration.
1:30 p.m. – Pedal Pull Competition, Entertainment Tent.
2:30 p.m. – Chainsaw Woodcarving and Blown Glass Auction, Hansen Pavilion.
4 p.m. – Veteran’s Tractor Salute at the end of pulls.
4 p.m. – Auction Animal Load Out, Animal Barns.
6 p.m. – Livestock Premium Check Pick up, Building D.
6 p.m. – Demo Derby, the Grandstands.
8 p.m. – Commercial exhibits close.
Some events will be held multiple times over the course of the fair:
Joe Stebbing Wood Carver: Noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. All Joe Stebbing events will be at Wood Carver.
The Mobile Glass Studio: Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Mobile Glass Studio Area.
Puppy Pals: 1:45, 3:45, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the Puppy Pals Stage.
Tractor Parade: 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. All tractor parades will be at the Livestock Barns.
Barnyard Buddies: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“All-American Lumberjack Show”: 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Interactive Lumberjack show takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the All American Lumberjack Stage.
Beer Garden: 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Beer Garden Tent.
Carnival: Opens at noon Saturday and Sunday.