August 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Mercyhealth welcomes board-certified interventional pain medicine doctor

By Shaw Local News Network
Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Vasanth Kattalai Kailasam, MD, to the physician staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Vasanth Kattalai Kailasam, MD, to the physician staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Mercyhealth)

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Vasanth Kattalai Kailasam to the physician staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

After earning his medical degree at Tirunelveli Medical College in India, Kattalai Kailasam served a residency at Columbia University, Harlem Hospital Center in New York. He then completed an addiction psychiatry fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a pain medicine fellowship at University of Washington at Seattle. He is board certified in general psychiatry, addiction psychiatry and pain medicine. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Kattalai Kailasam’s special interests include:

  • Joint pain
  • Lower back pain
  • Sciatica
  • Neck pain
  • Chronic abdominal pain
  • Groin and pelvic pain
  • Post-thoracotomy pain
  • Herpes zoster pain
  • Complex regional pain syndrome
  • Fibromyalgia

To make an appointment with Dr. Kattalai Kailasam, call Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake at 815-356-7494.