Mercyhealth welcomes board-certified interventional pain medicine doctor

Mercyhealth has announced the hiring of Vasanth Kattalai Kailasam to the physician staff of Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake.

After earning his medical degree at Tirunelveli Medical College in India, Kattalai Kailasam served a residency at Columbia University, Harlem Hospital Center in New York. He then completed an addiction psychiatry fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago and a pain medicine fellowship at University of Washington at Seattle. He is board certified in general psychiatry, addiction psychiatry and pain medicine. He also has a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston.

Kattalai Kailasam’s special interests include:

Joint pain

Lower back pain

Sciatica

Neck pain

Chronic abdominal pain

Groin and pelvic pain

Post-thoracotomy pain

Herpes zoster pain

Complex regional pain syndrome

Fibromyalgia

To make an appointment with Dr. Kattalai Kailasam, call Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic-Crystal Lake at 815-356-7494.