Going to the McHenry County Fair on Friday? Here’s what’s on tap

The McHenry County fair, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week, runs through Sunday in Woodstock.
The fair, located at 11900 Country Club Road, has a week packed with events, vendors, live music and a carnival that typically brings in about 75,000 attendees over the week, McHenry County Fair Association Vice President Rich Tobias said.
Admission is $10 for people age 13 and older and $5 for seniors 60 and older, veterans, and children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger get in free.
Here’s what’s going on Friday:
8 a.m. – Open and Jr. Swine Show.
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show.
8 a.m. – Open Dairy Goat Show, Goat Show Ring.
9 a.m. – Open and Jr. Open Dairy Show, Hansen Pavilion.
10 a.m. – Open Sheep Breed Show.
10:30 a.m. – K-9 demonstration, Entertainment Tent.
11:30 a.m. – Banjo Buddies, Entertainment Tent.
2 p.m. – Pedal Pull Registration, Entertainment Tent.
4 p.m. – Pedal Pull Competition, Entertainment Tent.
6 p.m. – Mid West Renegades Equestrian Drill team, Horse Arena.
6 p.m. – Matthew Holm Band performing, Beer Tent.
6 p.m. – Mariachi Band performing, Entertainment tent.
6:30 p.m. – Mutton Busting, Stateline Hotshots Rodeo Drill team, Grandstands.
7 p.m. – Talent Contest, Hansen pavilion.
7 p.m. – Bull Riding, Barrel Racing- Wild.
9 p.m. – Matthew Holm Band performing, Beer Tent.
10 p.m. – Commercial exhibits close.
Some events will be held multiple times over the course of the fair:
Joe Stebbing Wood Carver: Noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. and noon Sunday. All Joe Stebbing events will be at Wood Carver.
The Mobile Glass Studio: Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Mobile Glass Studio Area.
Puppy Pals: 1:45, 3:45, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the Puppy Pals Stage.
Tractor Parade: 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon Sunday. All tractor parades will be at the Livestock Barns.
Barnyard Buddies: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“All-American Lumberjack Show”: 3, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday; 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Interactive Lumberjack show takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. All events will be on the All American Lumberjack Stage.
Beer Garden: 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Beer Garden Tent.
Carnival: Opens at 1 p.m. Friday, and noon Saturday and Sunday.